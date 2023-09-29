Azerbaijan Defense Minister participated in the next meeting of the CIS Council of Defense Ministers

On September 29, a meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member states was held in Tula, the Russian Federation, News.az reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence.

The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov participated in the meeting.

Current military cooperation and upcoming issues were discussed at the meeting.

News.Az