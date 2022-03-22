Azerbaijan Defense Minister visited the Pakistan Army Museum
- 22 Mar 2022 15:07
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 171722
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-defense-minister-visited-the-pakistan-army-museum Copied
A delegation led by the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov visited the Pakistan Army Museum, News.az reports.
The guests were given detailed information about the exhibits demonstrated in the museum.
The Minister of Defense, Colonel General Z. Hasanov signed the Book of Honor of the Army Museum.