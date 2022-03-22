Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan Defense Minister visited the Pakistan Army Museum

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijan Defense Minister visited the Pakistan Army Museum

A delegation led by the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov visited the Pakistan Army Museum, News.az reports.

The guests were given detailed information about the exhibits demonstrated in the museum.

The Minister of Defense, Colonel General Z. Hasanov signed the Book of Honor of the Army Museum.

News.az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      