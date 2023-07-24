Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan defuses 43 more landmines in its liberated territories

The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.

During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Kalbajar, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, Khojavand, Lachin and Zangilan districts from 12 to 22 May, 28 anti-personnel and 15 anti-tank landmines, as well as 68 units of unexploded ordnance, were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.

As a result, more than 227 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

