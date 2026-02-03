Azerbaijan detains citizens for participation in Russia-Ukraine war

+ ↺ − 16 px

Several people have been detained and charged in Azerbaijan for their participation in the Russia-Ukraine war, authorities reported.

According to a statement by the State Security Service of Azerbaijan, the detainees are Real Eldeniz oglu Nabiyev, born in 1991; Faris Famil oglu Huseynov, born in 1993; Ali Elnur oglu Mammadov; and Murov Hasan oglu Mirgashimli, born in 1994, News.Az reports.

The SSS added that the detainees participated in the war “under the control of armed formations of Russia and Ukraine” and were detained and brought to criminal responsibility in January 2026.

The SSS also said that over the past period a significant number of Azerbaijani citizens took part in the ongoing military hostilities between Russia and Ukraine, as a result of which many of them were killed, went missing, or were wounded, and it has also been established that some are being held in captivity.

It warned that participation in such armed conflicts entails criminal liability in Azerbaijan and going forward, issues of accountability for persons committing the relevant criminal acts on the territory of foreign states will be ensured in accordance with the law.

News.Az