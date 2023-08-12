Azerbaijan detains ex-ISIS terrorist after he illegally crosses border

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has detained terrorist Kamran Zulfugarov, who has previously been deprived of the country's citizenship, News.az reports.

Zulfugarov was detained after illegally crossing into Azerbaijan's territory.

The information about the his whereabouts in Azerbaijan was verified as a result of an investigation conducted by the State Security Service (SSS) of Azerbaijan. After establishing his whereabouts, he was detained.

Zulfugarov was brought to justice under the provisions of article 12.1 (Application of the Criminal Law to persons who commit a crime outside the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan), article 279.1 (Establishment of military formations or groups that are not provided for in legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan and also for illegal activities of associations) and other articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan and arrested by a court decision.

In addition, as a result of investigative and operational measures, it was established that Zulfugarov was trained in a special ISIS training camp in Syria, having mastered the skills of handling firearms and explosives.

Zulfugarov's participation in battles on the basis of religious radicalism and religious hostility in the Syrian city of Haritan, as well as armed conflicts as part of an illegal armed group led by Rovshan Badalov, nicknamed "Uncle Khalid", has been proven.

"Kamran Zulfugarov confessed to the crimes committed by him during his stay in ISIS," said the report.

Evidence has also been collected that members of the criminal group, which included Zulfugarov, beheaded captured people and committed other criminal acts with extreme cruelty.

Moreover, Zulfugarov, during his testimony, also told the details of his escape from Syria, expressing regret over joining the terrorists and for the actions he had committed.

Zulfugarov, born in Azerbaijan's Salyan district on December 14, 1983, left the territory of Azerbaijan, and participated in armed conflicts and committed terrorist attacks in Syria in 2013. He was deprived of Azerbaijani citizenship and the right to return to Azerbaijan in 2018 by a court decision on the basis of materials collected by the State Security Service of Azerbaijan and in accordance with the legislation

News.Az