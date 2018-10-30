Azerbaijan detains man impersonating state security official

+ ↺ − 16 px

The man misappropriated money of some persons

Azerbaijan’s State Security Service has detained Azerbaijani citizen Rzamin Hashimov, who impersonated an official of state security bodies, and, together with several persons, misappropriated money of Haji Fataliyev, Faig Amanov and other Azerbaijani citizens, reads a message of the Public Relations Department of the State Security Service.

As a result of operational measures, Hashimov was detained as a suspect and brought to criminal responsibility. During his detention, it was established that he was carrying handcuffs.

It was established that for the crimes committed earlier, Hashimov was sentenced to imprisonment by court decisions dated January 29, 2008 and February 13, 2013.

By a court decision dated October 29, 2018, as part of the initiated criminal case, a measure of restraint in the form of arrest was chosen against Rzamin Hashimov.

News.Az

