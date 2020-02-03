Azerbaijan discloses non-working days in March, 2020

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan will have seven non-working days over the Novruz holiday.

According to the decision (dated December 2, 2019) of Cabinet of Ministers, the Novruz holiday will be celebrated on March 20, 21, 22, 23, and 24.

In accordance with Labor Code, since March 21 and March 22 fall on Saturday and Sunday, which considered non-working days in Azerbaijan, March 25 and 26 will be days off.

Thus, March 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25 and 26 will be non-working days this year.

At the same time, since March 8 – the International Women’s Day - falls on Sunday, based on the Labor Code, March 9 will be a non-working day.

News.Az

News.Az