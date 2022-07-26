Azerbaijan discloses volume of oil, oil products exported in H1 2022
In January-June of this year, Azerbaijan exported 12.915 million tons of crude oil and crude oil products worth $9.361 billion, the State Customs Committee told News.Az.
Azerbaijan exported $13.545 million tons of crude oil and oil products worth $5.743 billion in the first six months of 2021.