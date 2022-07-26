Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan discloses volume of oil, oil products exported in H1 2022

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijan discloses volume of oil, oil products exported in H1 2022

In January-June of this year, Azerbaijan exported 12.915 million tons of crude oil and crude oil products worth $9.361 billion, the State Customs Committee told News.Az. 

Azerbaijan exported $13.545 million tons of crude oil and oil products worth $5.743 billion in the first six months of 2021.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      