Azerbaijan discloses volume of oil, oil products exported in H1 2022

In January-June of this year, Azerbaijan exported 12.915 million tons of crude oil and crude oil products worth $9.361 billion, the State Customs Committee told News.Az.

Azerbaijan exported $13.545 million tons of crude oil and oil products worth $5.743 billion in the first six months of 2021.

News.Az