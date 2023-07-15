Azerbaijan discovers human remains in Aghdam district during mine-clearing works

+ ↺ − 16 px

Human remains have been found in Azerbaijan's Aghdam district, News.az reports citing the press service of Prosecutor General's Office.

According to the press service, bone fragments resembling human remains were found during mine-clearing operations.

"The District Prosecutor Office is investigating the fact of finding bone fragments in the liberated Sarijali village," the press service added.

Previously, as a result of the relevant search activities, the mass graves were found in Sarijali village, Shusha city, the villages of Dashalty (Shusha district), Edilli (Khojavand district), Sirkhavand (Aghdam district), as well as Farrukh village (Khojaly district) and other areas.

News.Az