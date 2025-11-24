Azerbaijan, Egypt discuss potential collaboration in ICT sector

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Egypt have explored opportunities for cooperation in digital development and information and communication technologies (ICT), Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev announced on X, News.Az reports.

"We participated in the 6th session of the Joint Commission on Economic, Technical, and Scientific Cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Arab Republic of Egypt, held in Cairo. We presented information on our country's macroeconomic indicators from last year and the volume of trade turnover between the two countries, and emphasized that the Joint Commission serves as an effective platform for expanding cooperation between the parties," the minister noted.

Nabiyev added that they also held broad discussions on cooperation opportunities in mutual investments, trade, the food industry and agriculture, energy, transport, science and education, healthcare, culture, tourism, youth, and sports.

News.Az