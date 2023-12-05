Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Egypt mull prospects for development of military co-op

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov is paying a visit to Egypt to take part in the international defence exhibition EDEX 2023, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.A.z

During the visit, Minister Hasanov held a meeting with his Egyptian counterpart, Colonel General Mohamed Ahmed Zaki.

The meeting with the participation of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Egypt, Elkhan Polukhov discussed current state and development prospects of cooperation between the two countries in the military, military-technical fields, as well as other issues of common interest.

