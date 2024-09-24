Azerbaijan entered into new era having restored its rights to sovereignty, FM Bayramov tells UN

Azerbaijan has entered into a new era having restored its rights to sovereignty and territorial integrity safeguarded under the UN Charter, the country’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

He made the remarks during the “Summit for the Future” within the “High-Level Week” of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, News.Az reports.The top diplomat stressed that by putting an end to the illegality of the use of force, Azerbaijan has initiated post-conflict normalization agenda with Armenia fully based on mutual recognition of and respect for each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.“Building upon the progress that was made through bilateral negotiations, we call for expeditious actions to address the remaining impediments and underline the importance of exercising necessary political will and responsibility,” he said.The minister noted that the world stands at a crucial crossroads, facing unprecedented challenges, including climate change, ravaging conflicts, geopolitical tensions, and rising inequality. “At this critical juncture, the Summit of the Future, is an opportunity to address pressing challenges, bridge the gaps, and show that a multilateral system can deliver with a unified voice.”He recalled that Azerbaijan has itself lived through the most tragic consequences of violations of international law, including humanitarian law, and had been subject to injustice of non-implementation of the Charter, series of resolutions of main organs of the UN.“It is against this background that Azerbaijan fully recognizes the call of this Summit for strict compliance with international law and reversal of the erosion of international norms. The Charter, as well all the instruments and mechanisms set out therein must be applied unreservedly without any double standards, political, geographic or whatsoever preferences,” Bayramov added.The minister also highlighted the ongoing preparations for the 29th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which is due take place in Baku this November.“Guided by the call “In Solidarity for a Green World", Azerbaijan will spare no effort to strengthen collaboration for a more climate-resilient and sustainable world. We aim to bridge both developed and developing countries and foster collaborative spirit to tackle climate challenges as a common commitment and moral duty,” he said.“As the COP29 Incoming Presidency, we have been working inclusively with all parties and non-party stakeholders. COP29 Azerbaijani Presidency’s overarching and inclusive strategy is anchored in two mutually reinforcing pillars – enhance ambition and enable action, with establishing a new climate finance goal as a key priority this year,” Bayramov added.The top diplomat stressed that COP29 will also be an opportunity to contribute to both global peace and climate agenda.“Given the intersection of conflicts and climate crisis, Azerbaijan has introduced a flagship COP29 Truce Initiative embedded in Joint Solemn Appeal announced a few days ago. We call for unity and respect for the Truce during the month of COP29.”“In conclusion, let us reaffirm our commitment to a better future, where climate resilient and sustainable development, peace and security aren’t merely aspirations, but reality for all. It is only through bold, inclusive, and cooperative action that we can achieve it,” Bayramov added.

