Azerbaijan establishes jubilee medal of bodies protecting strategic facilities

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev approved the law "On amendments to the law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the establishment of orders and medals of the Republic of Azerbaijan" in connection with the establishment of the jubilee medal "30th anniversary of bodies protecting strategic facilities of the Republic of Azerbaijan (1993-2023)", News.az reports.

According to the law, the jubilee medal "30th Anniversary of Bodies protecting strategic facilities of the Republic of Azerbaijan (1993-2023)", the Regulations on the jubilee medal, and "Description of Jubilee Medal "30th Anniversary of bodies protecting strategic facilities of the Republic of Azerbaijan (1993-2023)" have been approved.

News.Az