Azerbaijan, EU discuss intensifying political dialogue

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Friday had a phone conversation with Kaja Kallas, the European Union (EU) High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, and Vice-President of the European Commission.

During the call, both parties emphasized the importance of intensifying political dialogue, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

They reviewed the current state and future prospects of Azerbaijan-EU relations and discussed regional and international security matters.

The parties also highlighted the significant potential of bilateral ties and stressed the need for increased political dialogue, including through mutual visits, to advance the issues on the agenda.

Additionally, they exchanged views on other topics of shared interest.

