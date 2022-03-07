Azerbaijan evacuated 3138 people from Ukraine so far

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has evacuated 3,138 people from Ukraine since military operations started by Russia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told News.az.

The Ministry noted that 1908 people were evacuated by charter flights and 1263 people were evacuated by land: “The Azerbaijani government has so far organized 10 charter flights for the evacuation of our citizens, mostly from the Romanian city of Iasi, Romania, and Poland. Priority was given to the evacuation of women, children, the elderly, the sick, and other vulnerable citizens."

The evacuation of citizens by charter flights and buses passing through the territory of neighboring countries will continue, says the Ministry.

Recall that Russia has started a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. As the military operation posed risk to the life of civilians foreign nationals are advised to leave the country. Azerbaijan also like other countries started to evacuate citizens from the cities of Ukraine via land and air carriers.









News.Az