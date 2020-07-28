Azerbaijan expresses support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity
- 28 Jul 2020 13:45
- 22 Aug 2025 00:51
- 150674
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-expresses-support-for-ukraines-territorial-integrity Copied
Azerbaijan takes note of the agreement of July 27, 2020, reached by the Trilateral Contact Group, the country’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
Azerbaijan firmly supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, the ministry stressed.