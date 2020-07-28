Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan expresses support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity

Azerbaijan takes note of the agreement of July 27, 2020, reached by the Trilateral Contact Group, the country’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Azerbaijan firmly supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, the ministry stressed.  


