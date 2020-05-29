Azerbaijan extends closure of state border until June 15

+ ↺ − 16 px

The closure of the state border of Azerbaijan has been extended until June 15, 2020, according to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

In the framework of the measures taken for the prevention of widespread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, most states have extended the periods of the temporary closure of their borders and cancellation of international flights.

By analyzing the worldwide situation connected with the COVID-19 pandemic, the restriction imposed on entry into and exit from the territory of the Azerbaijan Republic via land and airways except for cargo transportations and charter flights has been extended until June 15, 2020.

