Azerbaijan extends condolences over deadly floods in Pakistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry offered condolences to the people of Pakistan over the deadly floods in their country.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives and devastation caused by the floods in the northern part of Pakistan,” the ministry posted on X, News.Az reports.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families, the ministry stated.

“Azerbaijan stands in solidarity with the brotherly people and Government of Pakistan in this difficult time,” it added.

We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives and devastation caused by the floods in the northern part of #Pakistan.



Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. #Azerbaijan stands in solidarity with the brotherly people and Government of Pakistan… — MFA Azerbaijan (@AzerbaijanMFA) August 16, 2025

More than 300 people have been killed in Pakistan as heavy monsoon rains and flooding continue to wreak havoc across the country, local officials said Saturday.

Weeks of torrential downpours have triggered flash floods, sweeping away homes, roads, and bridges. Authorities say the country has received far more rain than usual this season, leaving communities in several provinces cut off and infrastructure severely damaged.

Rescue operations are ongoing, with officials warning the death toll could rise as relief efforts reach more remote areas.

News.Az