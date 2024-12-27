Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan extends special quarantine regime until April 1, 2025

Photo: AZERTAC

Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov signed a decision to extend the special quarantine regime in the country, News.az reports.

The extension is effective until 06:00 on April 1, 2025, aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) infection and its potential complications in Azerbaijan.

