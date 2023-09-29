Azerbaijan finds at least 508 human remains in liberated lands

+ ↺ − 16 px

The remains of at least 508 people were detected and removed from mass graves in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from occupation, Military Prosecutor Khanlar Valiyev said on Friday, News.Az reports.

He noted that employees of the Azerbaijani State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing People, along with representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross, seized biological samples from family members of the missing people.

“DNA profiling was identified. The bones were determined to be human ones, 349 forensic medical expertise and 305 forensic molecular genetic expertise were arranged,” Valiyev added.

News.Az