Azerbaijan finishes catering preparations for COP29 in Baku

Anar Zeynalov, Head of COP29's Catering, Cleaning, and Waste Disposal Department, told reporters that all catering preparations for the upcoming COP29 conference in Baku have been completed, News.Az reports.

He also pointed out that the renovation of new coffee shops and restaurants in the area has wrapped up, with many already up and running, tried and true, and keeping the ball rolling."Since the beginning of October, we have been actively processing our orders on the portal. We have completed all the necessary preparations, and our team, consisting of around 2,000 people, is eagerly anticipating November 11.In the "Green Zone," we operate 56 retail outlets, two large restaurants, 28 coffee shops, and hot tea stations, and over 24 food outlets offering a variety of international cuisines, including Italian, Indian, and European. In addition, we have dedicated spaces featuring our national cuisine, covering more than 1,000 square meters. We will proudly present these dishes to all conference participants.The vast majority of the food served during the conference—more than 90 percent—will be sourced from local products. As the operating company for COP29, we prioritize minimizing the use of imported goods. This approach not only supports local producers but also helps reduce the carbon footprint by cutting down on food transportation distances.As for pricing, the rates at our food outlets are in line with Baku's general cost of living, ensuring they remain affordable for all attendees," he added.On Monday, Azerbaijan will host COP29, the decision about which was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year.The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference in the climate system. The abbreviation COP (Conference of Parties) means “Conference of Parties” and is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change.A total of 198 countries are parties to the Convention. Unless otherwise decided by the parties, COP is held annually. The first COP event was held in March 1995 in Germany's Berlin with its secretariat in Bonn.

News.Az