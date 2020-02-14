Azerbaijan-France Chamber of Commerce and Industry organizes Info Session on Mandatory Health Insurance

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan-France Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIAF) has organized the Information Session of Azerbaijan’s State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance

The meeting started with a welcome speech by the Managing Director of the CCIAF Zibar Huseynova. She highlighted the importance of informing entrepreneurs about mandatory health insurance.

Shukur Eyvazov informed guests about the significance of compulsory health insurance, introduced new mechanisms and projects applied for improvement of the quality of health services and shared statistics of pilot projects implemented in several districts. He also talked about the insurance fees, services included in the package of compulsory health insurance.

The event was followed by a Q&A session with Shukur Eyvazov and participants and networking later.

News.Az

