Azerbaijan, Georgia approve interior ministry cooperation

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order approving an agreement on cooperation between the interior ministries of Azerbaijan and Georgia, marking a new step in bilateral security and law enforcement collaboration.

Under the order, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs will oversee the implementation of the agreement’s provisions. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been instructed to formally notify the Georgian government once all internal procedures required for the agreement’s entry into force are completed, News.Az reports, citing Report.

The cooperation agreement was signed on November 21, 2025, in Georgia’s capital, Tbilisi. It is expected to strengthen coordination between the two countries in areas including public security, law enforcement exchange, and joint institutional development.

Officials say the agreement reflects the ongoing expansion of strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia, particularly in regional security and cross-border cooperation.

