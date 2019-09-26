Azerbaijan, Georgia hail mutually beneficial partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met his Georgian counterpart David Zalkaliani on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

The ministers expressed satisfaction with the mutually beneficial partnership relations forged between the two countries in an atmosphere of friendly neighborhood, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The sides emphasized the importance of increasing the efforts for peaceful settlement of the protracted conflicts, which constitute a serious threat to regional peace and security.

Minister Zalkaliani informed about the latest situation in the negotiations on the resolution of the conflict in the Georgian regions of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali region/South Ossetia.

From his side, Minister Mammadyarov informed his colleague on the latest meeting of the Foreign Ministers in New York with the participation of the OSCE MG co-chairs on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The sides reiterated the significance of the settlement of the conflicts based on the norms and principles of international law and respect to internationally recognized borders and territorial integrity of states.

They exchanged their views on the activity of the State Commissions on delimitation and demarcation of the state border between Azerbaijan and Georgia and expressed their interest in the soonest finalization of the delimitation of the state border.

The sides also had an exchange on the issues of enhancing cooperation in the framework of the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey trilateral platform.

The ministers considered the issues related to the cooperation within GUAM and discussed the upcoming meeting of the GUAM Foreign Ministers to be held on the sidelines of the UN GA 74th session.

At the meeting, a wide range of issues of global security agenda were also discussed.

News.Az