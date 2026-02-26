Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkiye Business Forum held in Kakheti

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 7th Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkiye Business Forum is taking place in Georgia’s Kakheti region, bringing together ministers and business leaders from all three countries.

Participants include Georgia’s Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Mariam Kvrivišvili, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, Turkiye’s Minister of Trade Ömer Bolat, and nearly 400 representatives from around 300 major companies, News.Az reports, citing Report.

The forum focuses on expanding economic cooperation, increasing mutual investment opportunities, boosting trade, and exploring joint projects between Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkiye. It provides an important platform for deepening trilateral economic partnerships and fostering direct business connections.

Organizers emphasize the forum’s role in strengthening the economic component of regional strategic projects such as the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan oil pipeline and the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway. It also supports coordination in initiatives like the Southern Gas Corridor, the Middle Corridor, and regional transport and logistics projects.

Discussions will cover opportunities in energy, transportation, industry, agriculture, tourism, and logistics. B2B meetings aim to lay the groundwork for concrete projects and collaborations among business communities.

The previous, 6th Azerbaijan–Georgia–Turkiye Business Forum was held in Baku in 2021.

