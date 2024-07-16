Azerbaijan grants three annual visa-free visits to Chinese nationals

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese nationals can now visit Azerbaijan visa-free up to three times within one year, according to the "Joint Declaration on Establishment of Strategic Partnership between Azerbaijan and China," adopted on July 3, 2024.

This visa-free period will be effective from July 20, 2024, to July 20, 2025, News.Az reports citing the State Migration Service of Azerbaijan.Chinese citizens with valid passports can stay in Azerbaijan for up to 30 days per visit. However, if their stay exceeds 15 days, they must register at their place of residence in compliance with the requirements of the Migration Code.The declaration underscores the commitment of both countries to enhancing tourism cooperation and overall tourism development. China has welcomed Azerbaijan's participation in the annual China International Tourism Fair and other exhibitions.Azerbaijan's decision to unilaterally apply a visa-free regime for Chinese citizens aims to boost tourism and expand economic, humanitarian, and cultural ties. The declaration also highlights ongoing efforts to facilitate mutual travel for citizens of both nations.

News.Az