Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Great Britain discuss military cooperation

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan, Great Britain discuss military cooperation

The Military Academy of the Armed Forces hosted a meeting of experts on military education of the Defense Ministries of Azerbaijan and Great Britain.

The parties emphasized the importance of implementing the agreements in the field of military education, as well as the necessity to organize military English courses and exchange of experience of servicemen participating in various courses abroad.

Prospects for cooperation between the two countries in the field of military education were discussed during the meeting.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      