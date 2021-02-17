Azerbaijan, Great Britain discuss military cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Military Academy of the Armed Forces hosted a meeting of experts on military education of the Defense Ministries of Azerbaijan and Great Britain.

The parties emphasized the importance of implementing the agreements in the field of military education, as well as the necessity to organize military English courses and exchange of experience of servicemen participating in various courses abroad.

Prospects for cooperation between the two countries in the field of military education were discussed during the meeting.

News.Az

