Azerbaijan hands APA chairmanship to Bahrain

Azerbaijan has officially transferred its chairmanship of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) to the Kingdom of Bahrain, marking a new phase in inter-parliamentary cooperation within Asia.

During an official visit to Bahrain, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova addressed the 16th plenary session of the APA on January 26. She recalled that Azerbaijan assumed the chairmanship of the Assembly at the 14th plenary session held in Baku in February 2024, News.Az reports, citing the Milli Majlis.

Gafarova stated that during Azerbaijan’s tenure, the country actively worked to strengthen cooperation and dialogue within the Assembly, demonstrating the importance Azerbaijan attaches to the APA as a key platform for inter-parliamentary engagement.

She also noted that this year marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly, emphasizing that it has evolved into an important multilateral institution promoting constructive dialogue and solidarity among member states.

At the session, Azerbaijan’s chairmanship of the APA was formally handed over to Bahrain’s Council of Representatives, symbolizing continuity in parliamentary collaboration across the region.

News.Az