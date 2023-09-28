Azerbaijan has defeated terrorism and separatism: Political scientist

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has managed to defeat terrorism and separatism, political scientist Zaur Mammadov told News.Az.

The remnants of the separatist regime in Azerbaijan’s Garabagh region on Thursday announced their self-dissolution. The “head” of the puppet regime signed a “decree” in this regard.

“This is the victory of the leadership and diplomacy of the Azerbaijani leader. Azerbaijan, as a country fighting against separatism and terrorism for many years, has managed to defeat these global phenomena,” Mammadov said.

Mammadov also emphasized that the dissolution of an illegal separatist regime in Azerbaijan’s Garabagh region was a must.

“After the announcement by Samvel Shahramanyan of the dissolution of the separatist regime, the international community and international organizations should know that the so-called “republic” does not exist from now on,” he added.

