Azerbaijan has submitted a new five-point proposal to Armenia to normalize relations

Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov said Baku had submitted a five-item document to Yerevan on the normalization of relations and was waiting for a response, News.az reports.

The minister noted if Armenia sincerely wants to normalize relations, it is a great opportunity for them.

"The message is that the occupation factor against our relations has already been eliminated. In this situation, the Azerbaijani side, despite all the difficulties and problems of the past, supports the normalization of relations with Armenia," he said.





