Azerbaijan highlights tourism potential at G20 event in Brazil

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Fuad Naghiyev, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency, attended the G20 Tourism Ministers' meeting and the 4th meeting of the G20 Tourism Working Group (WG) held in the city of Belém, the Brazilian state of Pará.

During the event, held under the motto "Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet", Fuad Naghiyev informed the attendees about the inclusion of tourism in the thematic agenda of COP29 (for the first time in COP history), the meeting of tourism ministers, and thematic events to be held within the "Tourism Day" on November 20, News.Az reports.He invited the G20 tourism ministers to Baku, highlighting the significance of the "Declaration on Improved Climate Action in Tourism", which is planned to be adopted during COP29.In his remarks, Secretary-General of the UN Tourism Zurab Pololikashvili hailed an initiative related to the tourism sector put forward during the COP29 event. He emphasized that it is vital for G20 and other countries, calling for continued collaboration to support this initiative.During the ministerial dialogue of the UN Forum, organized as part of the event, Kanan Gasimov, Chief of Apparatus of the State Tourism Agency, highlighted the significance of sustainable tourism and the sector’s contribution in addressing global climate change. He shared Azerbaijan's experiences in the area of sustainable tourism, as well as available opportunities and challenges.Within the G20 Tourism Ministers' meeting, State Tourism Agency Chairman Fuad Naghiyev held bilateral and trilateral meetings with the officials engaged in tourism to discuss issues of significance to tourism sector. Naghiyev once again provided insight into the "Tourism Day" events to be held within COP29 and extended an invitation to his colleagues to attend the First Meeting of Tourism Ministers on November 20.The participant also viewed a stand highlighting the Baku-hosted COP29 and the thematic events on tourism.

