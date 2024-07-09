Azerbaijan holds discussions with BSTDB on green financing

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan engaged in discussions about green financing with the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB), Azerbaijan’s Economy Ministry informs.

Azerbaijani Deputy Economy Minister Anar Akhundov has met with the bank’s Vice President, Dragos Paul Ungureanu.During the meeting, they explored topics such as green financing, investments with the Bank (in which Azerbaijan is a shareholder), SME development, increased access to financial resources for businesses, restoration of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, and financing for solid household waste management projects.Additionally, the parties exchanged views on cooperation within the framework of COP29 and emphasized financing opportunities aligned with Azerbaijan’s investment priorities, with special attention to the climate agenda.

