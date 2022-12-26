Azerbaijan holds next graduation ceremony of Commando Initial Course

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the instruction of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the work aimed at further increasing the level of training of servicemen serving in the Azerbaijan Army and units’ combat capability continues, the country's Defense Ministry told News.Az.

In accordance with the combat training plan for 2022, the next graduation ceremony of the Commando Initial Course was held.

First, the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, and Shehids, who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, was honored with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

At the graduation ceremony, congratulations of the Defense Ministry’s leadership were conveyed to the course participants. The speakers emphasized the importance of such courses in increasing the level of professionalism and combat capability of servicemen, as well as wished the graduates, who completed the course, success in their future military service.

The course leader attached an emblem to the symbolic stump.

In the end, the military personnel solemnly marched in front of the podium, and a photo was taken.

News.Az