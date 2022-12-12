Azerbaijan HR Institute achieves international success in human resources

+ ↺ − 16 px

The training programs of the Azerbaijan HR Institute, which aims to contribute to the development of human capital in the country, have been successfully accredited by the HR Certification Institute (HRCI) and Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), News.Az reports.

Graduates, who succeed in training programs, are granted the highest-level Professional Development Credits. The Azerbaijan HR Institute enjoys the right to be an official recertification representative of HRCI and SHRM in the country.

On December 10, the Azerbaijan HR Institute organized the first meeting of the HR Network Azerbaijan platform and an awarding ceremony for the graduates of Recruitment & Interview techniques (RIT), Learning & development (LD), “HR Metrics & dashboarding” (HRMD), “HR Beginner” (HRBP), “HR Specialist” (HRSP), “HR Generalist” (HRGP), and “Labor Code & documentation” (LCD) training programs, which envisage the most important modules of modern human resource management.

Addressing the event, Emil Huseynov, Founder and Director of the Azerbaijan HR Institute, emphasized the importance of professional personnel training in human resources, noting that special attention is paid to this field in Azerbaijan.

Jeyhun Karimov, acting deputy director of the State Agency for Vocational Education, highly valued the current activities of the Azerbaijan HR Institute and expressed satisfaction with his participation in the first meeting of the HR Network Azerbaijan platform. Giving a broad presentation on vocational education and human capital development in Azerbaijan, Karimov emphasized the importance of involving employers as the main party in the vocational education system, the concept of dual education program, conducting personnel training in line with the requirements of employers and public-private partnership in vocational education.

Speaking at the event, Abulfat Maharramov, an adviser to the Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, provided information about a new bill on amendments to the Labor Code, as well as the reforms carried out in the fields of labor and employment, and social security.

Minara Ismayilova, an international instructor for HRCI certification training, gave information about the four main global certification programs implemented by the Azerbaijan HR Institute in the country and stressed the importance of international HR standards and strategic approaches to human resources. Ismayilova congratulated the graduates of the first group of global certification training for achieving high results in the final exam.

HR managers of more than 50 employers participating in the event shared their views and put forward proposals, and an exchange of ideas was held.

News.Az