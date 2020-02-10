Azerbaijan, Hungary discuss development of mutually beneficial co-op

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the sidelines of the International Conference on Nuclear Security in Vienna, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov held a meeting with his Hungarian colleague Mr. Péter Szijjártó, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The ministers discussed the bilateral cooperation issues, including the development of mutually beneficial cooperation in economic, energy, agriculture and other spheres.

Touching upon the partnership of Azerbaijan with NATO, the sides noted with satisfaction the activities of the Embassy of Hungary in Azerbaijan as a Contact point Embassy. Hungarian Minister underlined that they will continue their activities as Contact point Embassy in Azerbaijan.

At the meeting, the ministers also exchanged their views on the topics of international agenda, including the regional security issues.

