Azerbaijan, Hungary hail strategic partnership

The sides hailed the development level of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Hungary and steady development of cooperation in the context of strategic partnership. Existing potential for furthering the cooperation in economic sphere, including in agricultural, transport and other areas was highlighted at the meeting.

The FMs exchanged views on the huge energy and infrastructure projects implemented upon initiative and with participation of Azerbaijan, contribution of Azerbaijan to the energy security of Europe and development of bilateral cooperation in the sphere of energy.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov pointed to the preparatory works for the upcoming 7th Summit of the Turkic Council and noted that the delegation of Hungary led by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán would be warmly welcomed in Baku.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov provided an insight into the current situation of the settlement process of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and stressed the significance of the resolution of the conflict based on the UN SC resolutions, as well as the decisions of other organizations.

The sides also discussed the regional issues of mutual interest.

