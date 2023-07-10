Azerbaijan, Hungary mull development of economic relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

A meeting was held between Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjarto, Azerbaijani minister of economy tweeted, News.az reports.

"During the meeting with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto, we discussed measures taken to strengthen the partnership between Azerbaijan and Hungary, the development of bilateral economic and trade relations, and also considered the prospects for further cooperation," he said.

According to the State Customs Committee, Azerbaijan's trade turnover with Hungary from January through May 2023 amounted to $20.1 million.

Earlier today, the agreement on construction of aluminum beverage can production and filling factory was signed between Mikayil Jabbarov and Peter Szijjarto.

The implementation of the project will contribute to the strengthening cooperation of between the business circles of our countries, the increase of local production and the provision of employment.

News.Az