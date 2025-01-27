Azerbaijan increases monthly salaries for military personnel of Defense Ministry - decree

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree to increase the monthly salaries of military personnel serving in the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, News.az reports.

The decree aims to strengthen the social protection of military personnel, with salaries rising by an average of ten percent.The decree also instructs the Cabinet of Ministers to address matters arising from this decision, while the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Finance will take the necessary steps to implement it.The decree took effect on January 1, 2025.

News.Az