Azerbaijan, India ink two documents

The Agreement was signed by Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and Indian Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj, while the MoU by Rector of ADA University Hafiz Pashayev and Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs of India Ruchi Ghanashyam.

Prior to the signing ceremony, the ministers held a bilateral meeting.

Minister Sushma Swaraj thanked the Azerbaijani side for the excellent organization of the Mid-Term Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement. She noted her meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, and said that very fruitful discussions took place at the meeting.

The two ministers emphasized the importance of the Non-Aligned Movement role in maintenance of international peace and security.

The sides stressed the importance of high level meetings in strengthening political and economic ties between the two countries and underlined that there is a huge potential for cooperation in energy, investment, information technologies, film industry, agriculture, tourism, pharmacy and other spheres. The role of the Intergovernmental Joint Commission in the development of economic and commerce relations had been specifically highlighted.

They exchanged their views on the North-South and South-West transport routes. The interlocutors stressed that these transport corridors, linking the South Asian region with the Eastern and Northern European regions will contribute to increasing the freight traffic and inter-human contacts across the region.

The Indian minister stated that India supports the efforts of Azerbaijan and other partner countries for development of North-South corridor. She also congratulated Azerbaijan for commissioning of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway.

The sides also touched upon the development of inter-parliamentary relations, expanding the legal framework and cooperation within the international organizations.

Stressing the importance of cooperation in the field of science, the ministers discussed academic exchange programs between the diplomatic education institutions of the two countries.

Speaking about the negotiation process on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said that Armenia does not implement the demands of the UN Security Council resolutions on the conflict to withdraw its troops from the occupied lands of Azerbaijan and continues the occupation of Azerbaijan's territories.

The two ministers then held a joint press conference.

