Azerbaijan initiates criminal case over Armenia’s military provocation against Lachin border checkpoint

+ ↺ − 16 px

On June 15, at about 08:00, the servicemen of the Republic of Armenia opened fire from their positions located on the territory of the Republic of Armenia at the servicemen of the State Border Service serving at the Lachin border control point located on the territory of the Lachin district of the Republic of Azerbaijan. As a result of shelling, soldier of SBS, ensign Elshan Rustamov received gunshot wounds, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan said in a statement, News.Az reports.

The Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General’s Office, the Division of Criminalistics and employees of the Gubadli Military Prosecution Office are inspecting the scene and carrying out other necessary investigative actions.

A criminal case has been initiated in the Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General's Office under Articles 29,120.2.1, 29,120.2.3, 29,120.2.4 and 29,120.2.11, 29,120.2.12 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan (attempt by a group of persons to kill a person performing his official duties in a generally dangerous way, in connection with terrorism and with the intention of national hatred ), as well as Articles 214.2.1, 214.2.3 and 214.2.4 (terrorism committed by a group of persons conspiring with the use of firearms in advance, entailing grave consequences), and a preliminary investigation is underway.

“Elshan Rustamov has been hospitalized in a military hospital and is currently in a stable condition. Details of the incident will be provided after the inspection of the scene and other investigative actions,” the Prosecutor General’s Office said.

News.Az