Azerbaijan inspects readiness of servicemen to take part in “Efes - 2022” int’l exercises

Commander of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces, Rear Admiral Subhan Bakirov inspected the level of readiness of the military personnel as well as the supply and equipment to be involved in the "Efes-2022" multinational exercises, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Rear Admiral Subhan Bakirov met with the participants representing Azerbaijan in the exercises and wished them success on behalf of the leadership of the Ministry.

It should be noted that the "Efes-2022" multinational exercises are planned to be held in the city of Izmir, the Republic of Türkiye in May-June 2022 of the current year.

News.Az