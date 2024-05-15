Azerbaijan invites Dutch premier to COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has been invited to COP29 scheduled to be held in Baku this November.

It was a true delight & honour to meet ⁦@ajijsselstein⁩, F/Policy & Defence Advisor of ⁦@MinPres⁩ and to convey ⁦@azpresident⁩’s invitation for #COP29. We are confident, that active participation of Dutch PM & delegation will foster cooperation on climate action pic.twitter.com/EtDIbIsg3S — Rahman Mustafayev (@rahman2609m) May 15, 2024

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to the Netherlands Rahman Mustafayev handed over an official letter to Adriaan IJsselstein, Foreign Policy and Defense Advisor of the Dutch president, News.Az reports.“It was a true delight and honor to meet Adriaan IJsselstein, Foreign Policy and Defense Advisor of Minister-President [Mark Rutte] and to convey the Azerbaijani President’s invitation for COP29. We are confident, that active participation of Dutch PM and delegation will foster cooperation on climate action,” the ambassador said on X.

News.Az