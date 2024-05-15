Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan invites Dutch premier to COP29

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijan invites Dutch premier to COP29

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has been invited to COP29 scheduled to be held in Baku this November.

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to the Netherlands Rahman Mustafayev handed over an official letter to Adriaan IJsselstein, Foreign Policy and Defense Advisor of the Dutch president, News.Az reports.

“It was a true delight and honor to meet Adriaan IJsselstein, Foreign Policy and Defense Advisor of Minister-President [Mark Rutte] and to convey the Azerbaijani President’s invitation for COP29. We are confident, that active participation of Dutch PM and delegation will foster cooperation on climate action,” the ambassador said on X.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      