Azerbaijan, Iran discuss military cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Deputy Minister of Defense - Director General Agil Gurbanov has met with a delegation of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran led by Major General Mohammad Ahadi, the Ministry of Defense told News.Az.

The deputy defense minister welcomed the Iranian delegation, and emphasized that there is a great potential for the further development of cooperation between the two countries in many fields, including the field of military cooperation. The Director General expressed confidence that the working meeting of the Joint Commission held in Azerbaijan will make positive contributions to the bilateral military cooperation.

Then, the International Military Cooperation Department hosted the 3rd meeting of the Joint Commission on cooperation in the military field between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the expansion of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran, the organization of reciprocal visits of the military representatives of both countries, and other issues.

News.Az