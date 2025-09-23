Azerbaijan, Iran hail successful development of bilateral ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian received Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, who is on a visit to Tehran.

Mustafayev conveyed the greetings and best wishes of President Ilham Aliyev to the Iranian president, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The meeting emphasized that relations between Azerbaijan and Iran are developing successfully thanks to the will and attention of both countries’ leaders.

The sides stressed the importance of further enhancing fruitful cooperation between the countries, built on solid foundations, and continuing the implementation of joint projects.

Pezeshkian asked to convey his sincere greetings to the Azerbaijani president.

News.Az