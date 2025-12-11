Azerbaijan, Iraq discuss simplifying visa procedures

+ ↺ − 16 px

The foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Iraq held second round of consular consultations.

The consultations were led by Emil Safarov, Head of the Consular Department of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, and Falah Abdulhassan, Head of the Consular Department of Iraq's Foreign Ministry, News.Az reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.

The consultations focused on the current state and future prospects of consular cooperation between the two countries, including efforts to simplify the visa regime for their citizens.

The sides exchanged views on protecting the rights and freedoms of citizens of the two countries, providing necessary consular assistance, and improving the relevant bilateral framework agreement in this area.

The parties, who exchanged experiences on recent innovations in the consular field, also emphasized the importance of strengthening relations between the two countries in migration, internal affairs, justice, including legal assistance, etc.

