Azerbaijan, Iraq mull cooperation within international organizations

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Iraq Said Shorsh Khalid on the sidelines of the Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement held in Baku.

Iraqi Deputy Foreign Minister expressed his satisfaction over visiting Azerbaijan and thanked the Azerbaijani side for high-level organization of the Mid-Term Ministerial Conference of the Non- Aligned Movement, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

Noting that Baku Conference of Non-Aligned Movement will contribute to providing the international peace and security, Said Shorsh Khalid expressed his assurance on successful chairmanship of Azerbaijan to NAM in the years of 2019-2022.

The sides underlined historic friendship ties between two nations, particularly highlighted remarkable progress on cooperation in the tourism and education spheres.

Iraqi Deputy Minister pointed out that significant progress has been observed in Azerbaijan, ensuring high level of security and stability, as well as implementation of the important infrastructure projects.

At the meeting Minister Elmar Mammadyarov briefed his counterpart about the negotiation process on the resolution of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, just and fair position of Azerbaijan, Armenia’s plundering and destruction policy of the Islamic cultural heritage of Azerbaijani people in the occupied territories.

During the meeting, issues of cooperation within the framework of OIC, NAM and other international organizations were discussed.

