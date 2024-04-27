Azerbaijan is a friendly country for us - President of Montenegro

“Azerbaijan is a friendly country for us and the relations between our countries are developing successfully,” said President of Montenegro Jakov Milatović as he met with Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova.

Conveying the greetings of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the President of Montenegro, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova presented a letter of invitation regarding the COP29.

Emphasizing that Azerbaijan is one of Montenegro’s key investors, Milatović hailed the high-level cooperation, especially in the field of tourism.

Congratulating Azerbaijan on hosting the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Climate Change Convention (COP29), President Jakov Milatović recalled his meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev within COP28 held in Dubai. He conveyed his congratulations on Ilham Aliyev’s victory in the presidential election.

Sahiba Gafarova briefed the steps France undertakes to increase the tension in the region, adding that this country demonstrates an approach that does not serve peace and intended to flare up a new conflict.

She also highlighted the ongoing large-scale restoration and reconstruction process in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur regions, as well as Azerbaijan’s role in Europe’s energy security as a reliable energy supplier.

President Jakov Milatović expressed hope that a peace agreement would be signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia, adding that this would contribute to the regional development.

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova has presented a book titled “Karabakh - before and after occupation” to President of Montenegro Jakov Milatović.

