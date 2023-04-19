Azerbaijan, Israel hold business forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijan-Israel Business Forum was held in Baku on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

Information about Azerbaijan’s business and investment environment was provided during the forum, the country’s Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, said on Twitter.

“During Azerbaijan-Israel Business Forum, we provided information about the business and investment environment of our country. Besides, useful discussions were held between the business circles of the two countries on the expansion of contacts and the realization of new opportunities for cooperation,” the minister tweeted.

Prior to the forum, the 3rd meeting of the Joint Commission between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Israel was held in Baku.

Earlier, Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek noted that the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Israel is doing to double this year.

He also said that the opening of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel will play a certain role in expanding the cooperation between the two countries. On March 29, 2023, the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel was held with the participation of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Israeli Foreign Minister Cohen.

News.Az