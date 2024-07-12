Azerbaijan jails Khojaly genocide culprit for 15 years - UPDATED

+ ↺ − 16 px

The trial of Rashid Beglaryan, accused of terrorism and committing genocide against Azerbaijanis in Khojaly, has wrapped up in Baku.

The judge sentenced Beglaran to 15 years in prison. In compliance with legal requirements, Beglaryan was provided with a lawyer and an interpreter at public expense. He was informed about the trial proceedings and the case materials, Caliber.Az reports citing the local media.After the hearing, the judicial panel, chaired by Ali Suleymanov, delivered the verdict. Beglaryan was found guilty of committing war crimes and sentenced to 15 years in prison, with five years to be served in a maximum-security prison. Beglaryan, 62, was detained last year for illegally crossing the border in Zabukh village of the Lachin district. A preventive arrest measure was issued against him following the State Security Service's request.During the interrogation, accused Beglaryan provided information about his participation in the Khojaly tragedy in February 1992 and stated that on February 25, 1992.The Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed units operating under them moved from the city of Khankendi to the city of Khojaly, where civilians were densely populated in accordance with the pre-arranged plan of their attack, where they made false promises to the surviving Azerbaijani civilians about their safe passage through the Asgaran district in the direction of the Aghdam district.Later on February 26, 1992, those armed units including himself, ambushed and opened fire from automatic weapons and near Asgaran fortress killed up to 200 civilians, mostly women, children and elderly people, who were moving along the coast of the river of Gargarchay towards Aghdam district. After the personal belongings of the deceased were looted by the members of the criminal group, their bodies were buried around Asgaran fortress.Giving an on-site verification testimony, Beglaryan provided detailed information about the places where criminal acts were committed against the civilian population.A Baku court on Friday commenced the trial of Rashid Beglaryan, who faces charges of terrorism and committing genocide against Azerbaijanis in Khojaly.The proceedings are overseen by Judge Ali Suleymanov of the Fuzuli Military Court and are taking place at the Sabunchu District Court, News.Az reports.The Khojaly genocide refers to the mass killing of Azerbaijanis in the town of Khojaly during the Karabakh conflict. This tragic event occurred on February 26, 1992, when Armenian armed forces, with support from paramilitary groups, attacked the town of Khojaly, leading to significant loss of life and suffering. The incident remains one of the most contentious and painful episodes in the broader context of the Karabakh conflict, a long-standing territorial and ethnic dispute between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

News.Az