Azerbaijan, Jordan hail development of interstate ties

  • Politics
Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov met on Friday in Baku with Jordan’s Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply and Co-Chair of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic and Technical Cooperation, Yarub Qudah, to discuss ways to advance cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, the sides noted that the development of interstate relations between Azerbaijan and Jordan is grounded in principles of friendship and cooperation, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers.

They emphasized that the warm relations between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of Jordan play a decisive role in strengthening bilateral ties.

The discussions also covered prospects for expanding mutually beneficial cooperation in several areas, including trade and economic relations, investment, humanitarian collaboration, and other sectors.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Finance Sahil Babayev also attended the meeting.


